Championship club Watford are ready to make a move for Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis.

The former Norwich City left-back made just four appearances in all competitions for the Magpies last season as injuries hampered his attempts to force his way into Eddie Howe’s squad. Lewis was handed a start in Saturday’s pre-season friendly win at National League neighbours Gateshead and could another opportunity when the Magpies visit Scottish giants Rangers on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

However, the Northern Ireland international could be allowed to depart St James Park this summer as Howe looks to strengthen on the left-hand side of his defence. The Magpies boss is able to call upon the services of the likes of Dan Burn, Matt Targett and long-serving defender Paul Dummett - and that could mean Lewis could make a move away from Tyneside in a bid to find regular first-team football.

The Mail have claimed Lewis is attracting interest from Championship club Watford and have suggested the Hornets are preparing a season-long loan offer for the defender.

Magpies contract offer for France international

Newcastle have reportedly make a firm offer to the representatives of Monaco defender Axel Disasi and are opened talks with the Ligue 1 club.

Monaco defender Axel Disasi. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Magpies are said to be keen to add a centre-back to their squad this summer as they prepare to return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence and have set their sights on a possible deal for Disasi.

Arsenal, Wolves and Manchester United are all reportedly keen on the 25-year-old - but the latter’s need to resolve other issues in their squad has opened the door for the Magpies to make their own move according to French outlet FootMercato.

The report claims a contract offer has been submitted to the player’s agent and revealed talks over a possible £34million deal are now underway.

Former Sunderland star doubts Magpies Serie A move

Don Hutchison believes Newcastle will not be able to prise Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia away from Serie A champions Napoli.

Transfermarkt value = £73.03m

Reports in the Italian media have suggested the Magpies were preparing a blockbuster bid for the talented wideman, who played an influential role in helping his side claim their first Scudetto since the days of Diego Maradona last season.

However, former Sunderland and Scotland midfielder Hutchinson has insisted Kvaratskhelia will be tempted to remain in Naples in a bid to replicate last season’s success.

He told ESPN’s official YouTube channel: “He is a great player. I think the (Napoli) owners put a price tag on Osimhen where I think he’s priced at €180million or €190million just to make sure that no one buys him.