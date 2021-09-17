Head coach Steve Bruce has recalled Darlow at the expense of Woodman, who suffered an injury in training this week. Woodman had been in goal for last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Newcastle are second-bottom of the Premier League with one win from four games so far this season. Bruce said: “They (the players) have have got to totally blank out that noise – it’s all about the performance. I was delighted the way we played for an hour at Old Trafford last week. It didn’t quite happen. We’ve got to repeat that, and hopefully get a result.”