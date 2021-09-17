Freddie Woodman left out of Newcastle United squad
Karl Darlow returns to the Newcastle United starting XI tonight.
Head coach Steve Bruce has recalled Darlow at the expense of Woodman, who suffered an injury in training this week. Woodman had been in goal for last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.
Bruce revealed on Sky Sports that 24-year-old Woodman – who admitted he “hadn’t been good enough” at Old Trafford – had “hurt himself diving in a shooting drill” on Wednesday.
Newcastle are second-bottom of the Premier League with one win from four games so far this season. Bruce said: “They (the players) have have got to totally blank out that noise – it’s all about the performance. I was delighted the way we played for an hour at Old Trafford last week. It didn’t quite happen. We’ve got to repeat that, and hopefully get a result.”
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow, Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.