Freddie Woodman left out of Newcastle United squad

Karl Darlow returns to the Newcastle United starting XI tonight.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 17th September 2021, 7:25 pm
Joelinton.

Head coach Steve Bruce has recalled Darlow at the expense of Woodman, who suffered an injury in training this week. Woodman had been in goal for last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Bruce revealed on Sky Sports that 24-year-old Woodman – who admitted he “hadn’t been good enough” at Old Trafford – had “hurt himself diving in a shooting drill” on Wednesday.

Newcastle are second-bottom of the Premier League with one win from four games so far this season. Bruce said: “They (the players) have have got to totally blank out that noise – it’s all about the performance. I was delighted the way we played for an hour at Old Trafford last week. It didn’t quite happen. We’ve got to repeat that, and hopefully get a result.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow, Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.