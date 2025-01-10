Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United plan moves in the January transfer window.

Martin Dubravka’s future at Newcastle United has been the subject of intense speculation as the Slovakia international continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab.

The former Sparta Prague and Esbjerg goalkeeper is currently enjoying one of the best spells of his seven-year stay at St James Park after conceding just two goals in his last seven games to help Eddie Howe’s side embark on a major upturn in form over the last month. Dubravka was handed a start in the 4-0 win against Leicester City after first-choice stopper Nick Pope suffered a knee injury and has reward Howe with some cool and composed performances between the sticks.

However, amid speculation over a possible move to Saudi Arabia, there were some suggestions Dubravka has paid an emotional ‘farewell’ to Magpies supporters at the end of Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. Speaking after the victory at the Emirates Stadium, Magpies boss Howe praised the Slovakian stopper’s form and gave an insight into his thoughts on Dubravka’s future.

He said: “We’ve been preparing for this game with Martin. He’s playing very well at the moment and of course, I wouldn’t want to lose him. I know nothing, genuinely. I’ve been head down into the game, so I’m sure I’ll speak to Paul at some stage today.”

The Magpies manager expanded on the situation during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie against Bromley, saying: "He's been a very good professional for us. He's come into the team and compliments to him because it's difficult for a goalkeeper. When Nick was playing he wasn't, he had to stay ready and had to stay focused. I know how much Newcastle means to him and you can see that. Emotionally he's very invested. All those things will be playing a part into his decision making and our decision making. Hopefully there's a successful outcome at the end."

Newcastle are said to be long-term admirers of Burnley and England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford and there have been reports claiming the Magpies could revisit their interest in the Manchester City academy product after reportedly failing with a move during the summer transfer window. However, Friday morning brought reports the Magpies are keen on Southampton star Aaron Ramsdale. The Sun have claimed the five-times capped England international only joined the Saints in a £20m deal in August and has endured a challenging first half of the season at St Marys Stadium. The former Bournemouth keeper has made 14 appearances in all competitions, conceding 29 goals and claiming just two wins during that time. The report claims Newcastle are ‘tracking’ Ramsdale and could try and ‘tempt’ Southampton into a sale with a bid during the January transfer window.