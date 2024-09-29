Fresh Alexander Isak update as Newcastle United striker set to miss five matches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak has been ruled out for Newcastle United’s match against AFC Wimbledon with a broken toe.

The 25-year-old striker missed Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City after feeling the effects of the initial injury picked up at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Isak was able to play 90 minutes in the 3-1 defeat at Fulham but has now trained just once in the last fortnight for Newcastle.

United head coach Eddie Howe has already ruled Isak out of the Carabao Cup third round match against Wimbledon at St James’ Park on Tuesday night and the striker is a major doubt for the trip to Everton next weekend.

Isak is likely to be rested for the trip to Everton before being given the international break to recover. During that time Sweden will play Slovakia and Estonia in the Nations League.

Should he miss those games it would rule Newcastle’s first-choice striker out for a total of five matches for club and country.

Providing an update on Isak’s injury, Howe said after the Manchester City match: “He definitely won't feature on Tuesday, let’s see how he looks for Everton.

“Of course, there is an international period coming up after that and he’s an international player so we’ll see the implications of all that but we’ll make decisions during this week.

“It’s not a serious injury but it’s a niggly one that is obviously preventing a key player playing for us.”

Newcastle’s attacking options are limited with Callum Wilson also out with a hamstring injury while summer signing Will Osula is yet to score in the Premier League and has made just one cameo appearance for the club.