Anthony Gordon has been training with England ahead of the Euro 2024 last-16 match against Slovakia on Sunday (5pm kick-off).

But images of The Three Lions squad in training in Blankenhain on Thursday showed Gordon looking slightly worse for wear. The Newcastle winger was pictured with a bloody chin and grazed hands and wrists.

According to BBC Sport, Gordon’s injuries were sustained after falling during a bike ride session around the training complex on Wednesday. It is unlikely to impact Gordon’s chances of being involved in Sunday’s last-16 match in Gelsenkirchen.

The 23-year-old has made just one cameo appearance so far at Euro 2024 as he came off the bench during the closing stages of the 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

After the match, Gordon spoke candidly about his frustrations with the tournament so far.

Anthony Gordon of England reacts during an England Training Session at Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land on June 27, 2024 in Blankenhain, Germany. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“It's frustrating because I want to play,” he admitted. “I think every player here does. It's difficult because you've got so many good players. But watching from the sideline at any game, at any level, is hard.

“You just want to come on the pitch because you feel you can make an impact. I felt I did when I came on. I tried to get at people and be direct and cause problems in the few minutes I got. And I'll always try and do that.

Gordon added: "I just think we can do so much better. That's the problem. We've got such good players.”