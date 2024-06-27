Fresh Anthony Gordon update shows Newcastle United's star's bizarre injury at Euro 2024
But images of The Three Lions squad in training in Blankenhain on Thursday showed Gordon looking slightly worse for wear. The Newcastle winger was pictured with a bloody chin and grazed hands and wrists.
According to BBC Sport, Gordon’s injuries were sustained after falling during a bike ride session around the training complex on Wednesday. It is unlikely to impact Gordon’s chances of being involved in Sunday’s last-16 match in Gelsenkirchen.
The 23-year-old has made just one cameo appearance so far at Euro 2024 as he came off the bench during the closing stages of the 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday evening.
After the match, Gordon spoke candidly about his frustrations with the tournament so far.
“It's frustrating because I want to play,” he admitted. “I think every player here does. It's difficult because you've got so many good players. But watching from the sideline at any game, at any level, is hard.
“You just want to come on the pitch because you feel you can make an impact. I felt I did when I came on. I tried to get at people and be direct and cause problems in the few minutes I got. And I'll always try and do that.
Gordon added: "I just think we can do so much better. That's the problem. We've got such good players.”
Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier started all three group-stage matches at left-back due to Luke Shaw’s fitness issues. Shaw has been back in training but hasn’t played any competitive minutes since February.
