'Almost done' - Man Utd first summer deal imminent after Newcastle United blow
This comes after reports suggested the Dutch manager would leave his post at Man United last month prior to winning the FA Cup over rivals Manchester City. Ten Hag was in charge for The Red Devils’ lowest-ever Premier League finish during the 2023-24 campaign but made it two domestic trophies in two seasons at the club.
Manchester United beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final in Ten Hag’s first season in charge. And last month, the 54-year-old inflicted more misery on The Magpies by winning the FA Cup and confirming England’s final European place.
Newcastle finished one place ahead of Manchester United in seventh and would have qualified for the Conference League had Manchester City won the FA Cup instead. Instead, Manchester United claimed the Europa League spot and sixth-place Chelsea qualified for the Conference League with Newcastle becoming only the second Premier League side in the last decade to finish inside the top seven and not qualify for Europe.
Now, Ten Hag is set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford - it will be Man United’s first major agreement of the summer so far.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the contract agreement is in the final stages.
Romano tweeted: “All set for Erik ten Hag’s new deal at Man United, as reported earlier this week. “The agreement is almost done and set to be sealed between all parties.”
