Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe is still confident Callum Wilson can return to fitness and make an impact for Newcastle United following his injury troubles.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson is closing in on a return from a hamstring and back issue that has kept him out of action since pre-season. In 2024, the striker has been ruled out of 26 competitive matches in total.

Given that record, Wilson’s injury history and the fact he will turn 33 later this season, Newcastle head coach Howe was asked whether he thinks the striker is still capable of playing his best football for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, I do,” Howe said. “I believe in our medical team and in our sports science team and how we work. I believe we can keep him fit but in the best will in the world, you can never predict, but I believe we can get him fit, keep him fit and he will be effective in the Premier League for us. Hopefully for some period of time to come.

“But there is no guarantee on that, I can’t make promises that we have no control of, but I see no reason why we can’t. He has everything he needs here and there is the same desire from the player, when you have that desire from the player, he will continue to score goals for us.”

Wilson joined Newcastle from Howe’s former club AFC Bournemouth for £20million in 2020 and has gone on to make 108 appearances, scoring 48 goals. He is currently The Magpies’ second-highest Premier League goalscorer behind Alan Shearer.

He is expected to be back available for Newcastle for the match against Brighton & Hove Albion after the international break.