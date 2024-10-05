Fresh Callum Wilson fitness claim after Newcastle United striker ruled out for 26 games
Wilson is closing in on a return from a hamstring and back issue that has kept him out of action since pre-season. In 2024, the striker has been ruled out of 26 competitive matches in total.
Given that record, Wilson’s injury history and the fact he will turn 33 later this season, Newcastle head coach Howe was asked whether he thinks the striker is still capable of playing his best football for the club.
“Yes, I do,” Howe said. “I believe in our medical team and in our sports science team and how we work. I believe we can keep him fit but in the best will in the world, you can never predict, but I believe we can get him fit, keep him fit and he will be effective in the Premier League for us. Hopefully for some period of time to come.
“But there is no guarantee on that, I can’t make promises that we have no control of, but I see no reason why we can’t. He has everything he needs here and there is the same desire from the player, when you have that desire from the player, he will continue to score goals for us.”
Wilson joined Newcastle from Howe’s former club AFC Bournemouth for £20million in 2020 and has gone on to make 108 appearances, scoring 48 goals. He is currently The Magpies’ second-highest Premier League goalscorer behind Alan Shearer.
He is expected to be back available for Newcastle for the match against Brighton & Hove Albion after the international break.
