Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are closing in on a deal for Sheffield United’s Will Osula in a move that could cost £15m.

The Magpies have been in the market for a versatile forward this summer, one that can add cover to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson up-front and also add depth to their options out wide. Whilst a frantic end to June saw them sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson and add a further three players, namely Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy, Newcastle were very quiet in July and did not make a single senior signing.

However, Osula now looks like becoming the first senior player to be signed following Paul Mitchell’s appointment as sporting director. Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United fans need to know about Osula, how he would fit Eddie Howe’s team and the latest on his proposed move to St James’ Park:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Will Osula?

Osula is a Denmark Under-21 international who can play either on the wing or as a striker. He made 24 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield United last season, although a lot of those came from the bench under both Paul Heckingbottom and Chris Wilder.

Although he went scoreless in the Premier League, he did net three times in two FA Cup appearances for the Blades with a brace against Gillingham and a strike against Brighton in their 5-2 defeat to the Seagulls. Osula has three goals in his last two appearances for Denmark Under-21.

How would he fit Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United?

Initially, Osula would act as cover for Isak and Wilson and be someone that may get the odd few minutes from the bench if required. His versatility means he can also play out wide when required.

Osula turns 21 on Sunday and so would be a signing for the future and one that they will hope can benefit them in years to come, whether that’s on the pitch or, as they did with Minteh, someone they can make a profit on. Osula is a direct and pacey runner with a physical presence, one that is ideally suited to Howe’s style of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may take some time for him to become ‘Eddie Howe fit’, however, as many Newcastle United signings have found in recent seasons. But that doesn’t mean that Osula can’t have an impact in the first-team this season and he will undoubtedly be champing at the bit to impress Howe when given an opportunity.

What’s the latest on Newcastle United’s transfer interest?

Talks between Newcastle United and Sheffield United are understood to be at an advanced stage. Osula would reportedly cost £15m in all with an initial fee of £10m plus £5m in add-ons over time.

His potential move to St James’ Park has been given the Fabrizio Romano treatment on X, with the transfer guru writing: ‘William Osula to Newcastle, here we go! Deal in place for £10m fee plus £5m add-ons for 20 year old striker joining from Sheffield United. Final details being sorted then time to sign all documents.’