Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock is hoping to rekindle his effective partnership with Alexander Isak this coming season.

The pair combined for Newcastle’s opening goal in the 4-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium on Wednesday. Willock then assisted Jacob Murphy before his half-time withdrawal.

Murphy scored again and Lewis Hall made it 4-1 to continue Newcastle’s perfect start to pre-season.

Willock and Isak formed an effective partnership during the 2022-23 campaign. But Willock’s injury issues last season prevented him from making a significant impact in Eddie Howe’s side.

But the midfielder is looking forward working alongside Isak once again this coming season.

After playing a key role in Isak’s opening goal against Urawa, Willock told The Gazette: “Obviously everyone knows how much of a great player he is and I’m looking forward to playing again with him this season.

“Hopefully we can link up and do great things for the team.”

Willock’s midfield drive and willingness to get forward and drift in from the left has often complimented Isak with the striker’s tendency to move out to the left flank and cut inside. Despite Willock’s absence for the majority of the season, Isak still scored 25 goals for The Magpies last season.

And the 24-year-old has started pre-season in fine form with three goals in three matches so far.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe believes Isak can still take things up a level this coming season. It comes after the Swede scored 25 goals for the club during the 2023-24 campaign.

Isak also attracted transfer interest from Chelsea but Newcastle stood firm with their intentions to keep hold of the striker this summer.

Reflecting on Isak’s performance against Urawa, Howe said: “I thought he was very good. I agree with everything you just sort of described him as - electric, looked like he was hungry for goals.

“Of course I think his game can go up [another level]. I think there are areas for improvements, you’ll always find those percentages to try and add to his game.

“We work continuously with him, we’ve got a really good relationship and we’ve been trying to find new ways to help him score more goals in different ways so really pleased with his application today.”