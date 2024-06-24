Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have swooped to sign Everton youngster Aaron Epia for the academy.

The 16-year-old centre-back has signed a youth contract with Newcastle after leaving Everton, according to youth football expert, The Secret Scout.

Epia has represented Poland at youth level and is also eligible to represent England and Nigeria. He is a left-sided defender but is now listed as a ‘Newcastle United U18 midfielder’ via the Premier League website.

It comes after Newcastle secured a deal with Portsmouth for 14-year-old midfielder, CJ Afumuzor.

The club are also pushing to complete a deal to sign 16-year-old midfielder Rory Finneran from Blackburn Rovers as part of an academy summer recruitment drive. Finneran made his first-team debut for Blackburn in the FA Cup back in January and has featured regularly for the club’s Under-21s side.

Everton have also been linked with a move for highly-rated Newcastle youngster Yankuba Minteh. The 19-year-old enjoyed a productive loan spell at Feyenoord last season and has attracted plenty of interest early in the summer transfer window.

The Gambian winger joined Newcastle from Odense last summer and is yet to feature for the club. But The Magpies could stand to make a significant profit on the Gambian winger should they choose to sell him this summer.