Newcastle United transfers: Yankuba Minteh could make a Premier League switch this month.

The 19-year-old winger has attracted plenty of transfer interest so far this summer following a successful loan spell at Feyenoord. Minteh joined Newcastle from Odense last June for around £7million and was promptly loaned out to the Eredivisie club for the 2023-24 campaign.

The Gambian winger scored 11 goals in 37 appearances, helping Feyenoord secure a Champions League place and the KNVB Cup. The likes of Borussia Dortmund and Lyon have been credited with an interest in Minteh, with Newcastle poised to earn a quick profit on the teenager.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Everton are understood to be the player’s preferred destination, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who posted: “Yankuba Minteh, giving priority to Everton as his favourite destination with desire to play in the Premier League. Newcastle, informed of his priority to join Everton.

“Olympique Lyon are interested as they made contact for Minteh this weekend.”

Minteh’s valuation has been reported as £40million though it is likely Newcastle would accept a fee considerably less than that figure. The Magpies have to raise transfer funds by the end of June in order to satisfy Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules heading into the new 2024-25 campaign.

Minteh was also linked with Everton’s local rivals Liverpool following the appointment of Arne Slot, who managed the winger at Feyenoord last season.

Newcastle are targeting a right winger this summer and would ideally look to assess Minteh in pre-season before deciding on his future. But the possibility of striking a deal and making a significant profit early in the transfer window could prove too good to turn down.

And it may not be the only piece of business Newcastle does with Everton this summer as the talk of signing striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin rumbles. According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are pushing forward to strike a deal for the 27-year-old forward.