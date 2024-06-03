Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two more Newcastle United players have been spotted away on international duty.

Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth joined up with the Sweden national team over the weekend in preparation for the June friendlies.

The Newcastle United duo travelled to Australia for the post-season match against Tottenham Hotspur with Isak cancelling out James Maddison’s opening goal as the match ended 1-1 before United won on penalties. Both Isak and Krafth left Australia prior to the second friendly which saw a young Magpies side lose 8-0 to the A-League All-Stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak and Krafth have been called-up to the Sweden squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Denmark and Serbia. The games will be warm-up matches for two of England’s Group C opponents in Euro 2024 in Germany, but Sweden have not qualified for the final tournament.

Isak and Krafth join up with several Premier League rivals, including Manchester United’s Victor Lindelöf, Aston Villa’s Robin Olsen, Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga and Spurs’ Dejan Kulusevski.

Isak joins up with the national side on the back of his best scoring season to date having found the net 25 times for Newcastle during the 2023-24 campaign. Krafth also joins up with the national squad in Malmo having featured regularly at the back end of the season with Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento both nursing injuries.

Krafth turned down the option to return to Sweden with Malmo in January before agreeing a one-year contract extension at Newcastle that runs until June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swedish players, managed by former Newcastle United forward Jon Dahl Tomasson, were filmed arriving at the team hotel before taking part in training at the Malmo Stadion ahead of Wednesday’s match against Denmark in Copenhagen.