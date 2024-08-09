Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum Wilson is set to miss the opening matches of the 2024-25 season for Newcastle United with a back injury.

The 32-year-old has missed all of pre-season so far after suffering a back issue which required injections. He will miss the final two pre-season friendlies against Girona and Brest as well as the opening day of the Premier League season against Southampton on August 17.

Wilson is also likely to miss the match against his former club AFC Bournemouth the following weekend and the second round of the Carabao Cup but Howe is hopeful the striker will be back in contention once the transfer window closes.

“His recovery is going very well,” Howe said on Wilson. “He's really positive and it's not a long-term injury. He's had an injection in his back and his back feels good.

“But there is a timescale for his return. I don't think he'll be back for Southampton but hopefully for the early games in September.”

Newcastle are set to welcome Matt Targett back to training next week. The left-back hasn’t featured for over nine months due to injury but is close to getting back to full fitness after an Achilles issue.

“We hope Matt will train next week,” Howe said. “We haven’t seen him for a long, long time so that will be a big lift for him and for us.

“Hopefully, that return to training goes very well. Callum is a bit further behind, but not too long.”

Newcastle also have Lewis Miley out with a metatarsal issue while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are recovering from ACL injuries. Sandro Tonali is set to return from a 10-month betting ban on September 1 against Tottenham Hotspur.