Fresh images of Newcastle United's next St James' Park upgrade as construction takes shape
Newcastle United’s St James’ STACK fan zone is taking shape at Strawberry Place with construction work ongoing heading into the summer.
The fan zone plan was announced last year after the club acquired the land at Strawberry Place for around £2million. Planning permission was granted in September and construction started in January 2024.
In March, the first of 56 shipping containers arrived to start the next phase of development on the site located outside St James’ Park. Two months on and the groundwork and skeleton layout of containers is progressing with a steelwork frame now in place.
Most containers are still bare, ready for various food and drink outlets to be installed on the site. An electricity supply has been fitted onto the site ready for installation into the various containers.
Old STACK and Yolo Coffee signage can be seen from Gallowgate. The fan zone will be open seven days a week and has planning permission to remain on the site for three years.
This comes as Newcastle look to expand St James’ Park which could involve further construction on the Strawberry Place site to expand the Gallowgate Stand in the coming years.
The initial aim was for the fan zone to be complete in time England’s friendly match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park on June 3 ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. However, this will now likely be later in the summer with no official opening date set as things stand.
The fan zone is estimated to create 150 full-time and part-time roles, including many first-time job opportunities through the NU Futures programme set up by the Newcastle United Foundation.
Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales commented on the fan zone construction: "It’s thrilling to see a vision come to life as the first of the renowned containers arrive on site, continuing to ramp up excitement ahead of STACK’s return to the city centre this summer.
"We’re pleased that this excitement is shared by local stakeholders who will benefit from the employment and economic benefits of having a bustling entertainment venue on their doorstep seven days per week.
"Collaboration between the Newcastle United Foundation and STACK will form a key foundation of a venue designed for everyone; from fans seeking entertainment to the next generation looking for the first step in their professional career.”
