Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are preparing to open the new St James’ STACK fan zone this summer.

Newcastle United’s St James’ STACK fan zone is taking shape at Strawberry Place with construction work ongoing heading into the summer.

The fan zone plan was announced last year after the club acquired the land at Strawberry Place for around £2million. Planning permission was granted in September and construction started in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March, the first of 56 shipping containers arrived to start the next phase of development on the site located outside St James’ Park. Two months on and the groundwork and skeleton layout of containers is progressing with a steelwork frame now in place.

The St James' STACK will be open seven days a week throughout the year.

Most containers are still bare, ready for various food and drink outlets to be installed on the site. An electricity supply has been fitted onto the site ready for installation into the various containers.

Old STACK and Yolo Coffee signage can be seen from Gallowgate. The fan zone will be open seven days a week and has planning permission to remain on the site for three years.

This comes as Newcastle look to expand St James’ Park which could involve further construction on the Strawberry Place site to expand the Gallowgate Stand in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The St James' STACK is due to be complete this summer.

The initial aim was for the fan zone to be complete in time England’s friendly match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park on June 3 ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. However, this will now likely be later in the summer with no official opening date set as things stand.

The fan zone is estimated to create 150 full-time and part-time roles, including many first-time job opportunities through the NU Futures programme set up by the Newcastle United Foundation.

A CGI example of what the St James’ STACK will look like once complete.

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales commented on the fan zone construction: "It’s thrilling to see a vision come to life as the first of the renowned containers arrive on site, continuing to ramp up excitement ahead of STACK’s return to the city centre this summer.

"We’re pleased that this excitement is shared by local stakeholders who will benefit from the employment and economic benefits of having a bustling entertainment venue on their doorstep seven days per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad