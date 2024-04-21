Fresh images of Newcastle United's upcoming St James' Park upgrade after significant progress
Construction work is stepping up at Strawberry Place as Newcastle United prepare to open the new St James’ STACK fan zone this summer.
The fan zone plan was announced last year after the club acquired the land at Strawberry Place for around £2million. Planning permission was granted in September and construction started in January 2024.
In March, the first of 56 shipping containers arrived to start the next phase of development on the site located outside St James’ Park. One month on and dozens of containers are now in place ahead of the fan zone’s planned opening in June.
Once complete, the fan zone will feature a central plaza, main stage area and various food and drink outlets with STACK and Coffee Yolo signage already in place. The fan zone will be open seven days a week and remain on the site for three years.
Construction, led by The Abbey Group, is hoped to be complete in time for England’s friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 3 ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. England open the Euro 2024 group stage against Serbia on June 16.
The fan zone is estimated to create 150 full-time and part-time roles, including many first-time job opportunities through the NU Futures programme set up by the Newcastle United Foundation.
Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales commented on the fan zone construction: "It’s thrilling to see a vision come to life as the first of the renowned containers arrive on site, continuing to ramp up excitement ahead of STACK’s return to the city centre this summer.
"We’re pleased that this excitement is shared by local stakeholders who will benefit from the employment and economic benefits of having a bustling entertainment venue on their doorstep seven days per week.
"Collaboration between the Newcastle United Foundation and STACK will form a key foundation of a venue designed for everyone; from fans seeking entertainment to the next generation looking for the first step in their professional career.”