Fresh footage emerges confirming Newcastle United medical after five-year deal agreed - another set to follow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lloyd Kelly has arrived for his medical ahead of his free transfer to Newcastle United.
Kelly has agreed a five-year deal at St James’ Park following the end of his contract at AFC Bournemouth. And on Wednesday, the 25-year-old started his Newcastle medical.
The medical tests took place in central London with Kelly due to finalise the deal on Tyneside later this week. The transfer window for Premier League clubs officially opens on Friday.
Footage shared by Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth shows Kelly arriving for his Newcastle medical at the Cleveland Clinic in Marylebone.
Kelly will become Newcastle’s first official summer signing on a free transfer following his release from AFC Bournemouth. The Magpies have also agreed a £28million deal with Chelsea to make Lewis Hall’s loan move permanent from July.
The 25-year-old is capable of playing at centre-back and left-back and will help bolster Newcastle’s defence following the release of Paul Dummett and the long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. The defender was also targeted by the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.
He leaves Bournemouth having made 141 appearances for The Cherries and also having a stint as club captain. It will be the second time Eddie Howe has signed Kelly during his managerial career having previously brought him to Bournemouth from Bristol City for £13million in 2019.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.