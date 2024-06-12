Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Lloyd Kelly is undergoing his medical ahead of signing a five-year deal at the club.

Lloyd Kelly has arrived for his medical ahead of his free transfer to Newcastle United.

Kelly has agreed a five-year deal at St James’ Park following the end of his contract at AFC Bournemouth. And on Wednesday, the 25-year-old started his Newcastle medical.

The medical tests took place in central London with Kelly due to finalise the deal on Tyneside later this week. The transfer window for Premier League clubs officially opens on Friday.

Footage shared by Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth shows Kelly arriving for his Newcastle medical at the Cleveland Clinic in Marylebone.

Kelly will become Newcastle’s first official summer signing on a free transfer following his release from AFC Bournemouth. The Magpies have also agreed a £28million deal with Chelsea to make Lewis Hall’s loan move permanent from July.

The 25-year-old is capable of playing at centre-back and left-back and will help bolster Newcastle’s defence following the release of Paul Dummett and the long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. The defender was also targeted by the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.

