Anthony Gordon has thrown his support behind Gareth Southgate after the England boss’ recent comments

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon wants to see Gareth Southgate stay on as England manager after Euro 2024. Gordon is relatively new to the senior England set-up after receiving his first call up for the Three Lions back in March for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

He impressed in those outings and he was one of the few positives on Friday night as England lost to Iceland in their final friendly before travelling to the tournament. As such, despite having just three international caps to his name, Gordon is being tipped to play a key role for England in Germany, with Three Lions legend Wayne Rooney urging Southgate to start the Magpies man against Serbia in England's opening game of the tournament.

England travel as pre-tournament favourites after coming so close to ending their trophy drought during the last Euros tournament three years ago. But even if the Three Lions fall short of expectations this summer, Gordon is keen for Southgate to keep his job and lead the team into the next World Cup in two years' time.

“From a selfish point I would want him to stay,” Gordon, who bagged 12 goals and 10 assists for Newcastle this season, said of the England boss. “I love working with him and his staff. From my youth journey with England, the way they have transitioned the whole set-up from youth to senior level. It has been absolutely amazing and I don’t think they get the credit he deserves.”

Gordon's comments came following Southgate's admission that he could be set to leave his post should England fail to deliver in Germany.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore,” Southgate told Bild. “Then it might be the last chance. I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close. So, I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more’, because at some point people will lose faith in your message. If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.”

On whether he had the chance to pen an extension with the FA before the tournament, Southgate added: “No. The reason is that there would have been more criticism, which would have put more pressure on the team.

“England did that once before with Fabio Capello, and there was a big drama before the tournament. It’s better to check yourself after the tournament.”