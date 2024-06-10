Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: A former Arsenal midfielder is attracting Premier League interest.

Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is attracting interest from Newcastle United, according to reports in Italy.

Gazzetta have claimed Newcastle are interested in the 25-year-old along with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa. While Lazio do not want to sell the player, the report adds an offer of £25million could be considered with the player’s future ‘not safe’ despite recently triggering a permanent move to Stadio Olimpico.

Newcastle had previously been credited with an interest in Guendouzi during Eddie Howe’s first season at the club but the player was sold by Arsenal to Ligue 1 side Marseille. After two seasons back in his home country, the French international joined Lazio on an initial loan deal last summer that has since been made permanent.

Guendouzi made 46 appearances in all competitions for Lazio during the 2023-24 campaign, helping the Serie A side reach the last-16 of the Champions League. He played 57 times for Arsenal in the Premier League though his only goal for the club came in a 3-0 Europa League win at Qarabağ in 2018.

With Sandro Tonali set to return from a 10-month betting ban at the end of August, signing a midfielder is not top of Newcastle’s priorities heading into the summer transfer window. But that could change if a player in that position were to be sold.