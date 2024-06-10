Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: An update has been provided on Liverpool’s reported interest in winger Yankuba Minteh.

Liverpool will reportedly not be pursuing a summer transfer for Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh.

Minteh joined Newcastle from Odense last summer in a deal worth around £7million before he was quickly loaned out to Feyenoord. The 19-year-old impressed in the Netherlands with 11 goals and six assists in 37 appearances under the management of Arne Slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slot has since been appointed as Jurgen Klopp’s managerial successor at Liverpool, fuelling links with a move for Minteh. The winger is yet to make his debut for Newcastle but could be sold for a sizeable profit as the club looks to adhere to profitability and sustainability restrictions.

A valuation of £40million has been placed on the teenager, who is now set to join up with the Newcastle first-team in pre-season. Feyenoord have publicly expressed their interest in loaning Minteh for another season while he has also attracted permanent transfer interest from clubs in Italy and Germany, in addition to the Liverpool links.

But, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club are not planning to make a move for Minteh this summer.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants to take a closer look at the winger in pre-season before making a decision on his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad