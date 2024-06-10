11-goal winger set to join Newcastle United squad this summer as £40m Liverpool transfer decision made
Liverpool will reportedly not be pursuing a summer transfer for Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh.
Minteh joined Newcastle from Odense last summer in a deal worth around £7million before he was quickly loaned out to Feyenoord. The 19-year-old impressed in the Netherlands with 11 goals and six assists in 37 appearances under the management of Arne Slot.
Slot has since been appointed as Jurgen Klopp’s managerial successor at Liverpool, fuelling links with a move for Minteh. The winger is yet to make his debut for Newcastle but could be sold for a sizeable profit as the club looks to adhere to profitability and sustainability restrictions.
A valuation of £40million has been placed on the teenager, who is now set to join up with the Newcastle first-team in pre-season. Feyenoord have publicly expressed their interest in loaning Minteh for another season while he has also attracted permanent transfer interest from clubs in Italy and Germany, in addition to the Liverpool links.
But, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club are not planning to make a move for Minteh this summer.
And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants to take a closer look at the winger in pre-season before making a decision on his future.
“He’s done really well and he’s attacked the challenge of going on loan to a new league with new teammates, played in the Champions League, prestigious competitions and he’s done really, really well this year,” Howe said previously. “I think he can be very proud of his efforts.”
