Newcastle United internationals: Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have all been in action over the weekend.

Newcastle United duo Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier have been pictured heading to Germany for Euro 2024.

The England squad flew to Germany on Monday and will be based in the small town of Blankenhain for the duration of the tournament. The Weimarer Land Golf Hotel and Spa where England will be staying was hosts Germany's preferred base but they are instead set to train at Adidas’ headquarters in Herzogenaurach due to sponsorship reasons. Trippier and Gordon could potentially visit the Adidas headquarters with Newcastle next month for pre-season. In the meantime, they will be hoping to help England to European Championship success.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Gordon and Trippier started England’s 1-0 defeat to Iceland in the final Euro 2024 warm-up at Wembley Stadium on Friday. England’s first group stage match takes place on Sunday, June 16 (8pm kick-off BST) against Serbia.

And Serbia head into the match having just beaten a Sweden side featuring Newcastle duo Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth 3-0. Krafth started the match while Isak came on as a second-half substitute with former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic getting on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka warmed up for Slovakia’s Euro 2024 campaign with a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Wales.

Meanwhile, Fabian Schar is an injury concern for Switzerland heading into the tournament having been forced off late on during the 4-0 win over Estonia and missing the 1-1 draw with Austria on Saturday as a result.

Following his loan spell at Watford, Jamal Lewis joined up with the Northern Ireland squad and played the full 90 minutes as they were beaten 5-1 by Spain despite taking an early lead. Northern Ireland haven’t qualified for Euro 2024 but face Andorra in a friendly on Tuesday evening.

Gambia winger Yankuba Minteh scored his second goal for his country in a 5-1 World Cup qualifier win over Seychelles on Saturday.