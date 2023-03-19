News you can trust since 1849
Fresh Newcastle United injury blow as Nick Pope withdraws from England squad

Nick Pope has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.

By Joe Buck
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 12:01 GMT

Pope was called-up by Gareth Southgate alongside Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale for their Euro 2024 qualifiers with Italy and Ukraine. However, Pope, who has kept the joint most clean-sheets of any keeper in the league this season alongside Ramsdale, won’t take part in those games.

According to the Athletic, Pope has withdrawn from the squad with a ‘minor injury’ - one he played with during the win over Nottingham Forest. Former Magpies stopper Fraser Forster has been called-up as his replacement by Southgate.

Pope has been capped ten times by his country and was part of the Three Lions squad that travelled to Qatar for the World Cup - but he remained an unused member of the squad. Pope’s club team mate Kieran Trippier was also called-up by Southgate for the forthcoming international break - one the Magpies will enter 5th in the Premier League.

Nick Pope has withdrawn from England duty (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
