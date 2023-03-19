Fresh Newcastle United injury blow as Nick Pope withdraws from England squad
Nick Pope has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.
Pope was called-up by Gareth Southgate alongside Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale for their Euro 2024 qualifiers with Italy and Ukraine. However, Pope, who has kept the joint most clean-sheets of any keeper in the league this season alongside Ramsdale, won’t take part in those games.
According to the Athletic, Pope has withdrawn from the squad with a ‘minor injury’ - one he played with during the win over Nottingham Forest. Former Magpies stopper Fraser Forster has been called-up as his replacement by Southgate.
Pope has been capped ten times by his country and was part of the Three Lions squad that travelled to Qatar for the World Cup - but he remained an unused member of the squad. Pope’s club team mate Kieran Trippier was also called-up by Southgate for the forthcoming international break - one the Magpies will enter 5th in the Premier League.