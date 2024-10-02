Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe is hopeful of ‘no major injuries’ following Newcastle United’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Fabian Schar’s penalty saw Newcastle progress to the last-16 over their League Two opponents where they will face Chelsea at St James’ Park at the end of the month. Schar was withdrawn towards the end of the match with a slight injury while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was forced off at half-time with a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon also took knocks during the match but were able to play on.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about the condition of his squad following the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: “I think we're okay. Martin has taken a nasty bang to his knee.

“We hope he's all right, but we'll wait and see how that settles down tomorrow. We had a few players fatigued at the end because they haven't had a lot of football, but hopefully no major injuries from the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've no idea at the moment in time [about Dubravka’s injury]. I don't know whether it's a knock or anything more serious.”

Dubravka went down following a clash with Wimbledon striker Omar Bugiel inside the box but Howe had no complaints over the challenge.

“Look, Martin may have a different view to me – he's the one with the injury,” Howe stated. “I personally don't mind a centre-forward or any attacking player going in to try to score, but that was just with my naked eye I haven't seen it again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Schar of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate William Osula during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and AFC Wimbledon at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on October 01, 2024 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Howe withdrew Dubravka at half-time to be replaced by Odysseas Vlachodimos for his Newcastle debut. Harvey Barnes also made way for Bruno Guimaraes in a pre-planned substitution at the break.

“Without the injury to Martin I might have done a couple more [substitutions] at half-time,” Howe admitted. “The plan was to rotate minutes and keep everybody.”

Newcastle currently have a few injury issues heading into Saturday’s trip to Everton back in the Premier League. Alexander Isak and Matt Targett are major doubts for the game while Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have already been ruled out. While Dubravka is a fresh concern, Nick Pope is likely to return to the side at Goodison Park while Schar will be assessed ahead of the match following his withdrawal on Tuesday night.

“I think it was a couple of things,” Howe said explaining Schar’s late substitution. “Hopefully he's okay. It was a bang to his ankle and a bit of tightness in his body.”