'Fuming' - Eddie Howe almost agrees with AFC Wimbledon manager over controversial Newcastle United decision
Newcastle won the match thanks to a Fabian Schar penalty scored at the end of the first half. Schar initially went down inside the box under a challenge from Joe Pigott before the Wimbledon man then challenged Miguel Almiron. Referee Darren Bond initially waved play-on before the assistant referee raised his flag to award a penalty.
It was a decision that ultimately left Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson hit out at in his post-match press conference.
"I'm fuming with [the penalty] to be honest,” he said. “The first one [tackle on Schar] is a dive so it should be a free-kick and a yellow card.
"The referee doesn't give it and then the linesman decides to get involved. Like we're not up against it enough?! I'm angry with it to be honest.”
Despite agreeing with Jackson that the initial challenge on Schar wasn’t a penalty, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe felt like the correct decision was reached.
“The first one on Fabian was a clear no-penalty for me but [the tackle on] Miggy looked like a foul in the box,” Howe admitted.
“It’s job done, we’re through to the next round, that’s the most important thing always in these competitions. It was a very difficult game and I was frustrated with our attacking play, especially in the first half we didn’t move the ball quickly enough and weren’t dynamic enough but the positive was that we defended really well.”
