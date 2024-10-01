Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was ‘job done’ for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United as they progressed to the last-16 of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon at St James’ Park.

Newcastle won the match thanks to a Fabian Schar penalty scored at the end of the first half. Schar initially went down inside the box under a challenge from Joe Pigott before the Wimbledon man then challenged Miguel Almiron. Referee Darren Bond initially waved play-on before the assistant referee raised his flag to award a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a decision that ultimately left Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson hit out at in his post-match press conference.

"I'm fuming with [the penalty] to be honest,” he said. “The first one [tackle on Schar] is a dive so it should be a free-kick and a yellow card.

"The referee doesn't give it and then the linesman decides to get involved. Like we're not up against it enough?! I'm angry with it to be honest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite agreeing with Jackson that the initial challenge on Schar wasn’t a penalty, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe felt like the correct decision was reached.

“The first one on Fabian was a clear no-penalty for me but [the tackle on] Miggy looked like a foul in the box,” Howe admitted.

“It’s job done, we’re through to the next round, that’s the most important thing always in these competitions. It was a very difficult game and I was frustrated with our attacking play, especially in the first half we didn’t move the ball quickly enough and weren’t dynamic enough but the positive was that we defended really well.”