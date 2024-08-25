Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Bournemouth are set to be boosted by new record signing Evanilson in Sunday’s Premier League match against Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has confirmed the Brazilian will be involved against The Magpies (2pm kick-off) after arriving from Porto for a club record fee of £40million. The 24-year-old striker scored 25 goals in 42 games for the Portuguese club last season and has been capped by Brazil at international level.

Evanilson missed The Cherries’ Premier League opening-day draw with Nottingham Forest having only just arrived at the club. But after a full week’s training, he is now expected to be involved and potentially make his debut against Newcastle.

“Evanilson trained well and he will for sure be involved in the game,” Iraola said. “I expect that he starts well if he has the chance to play.

“Hopefully, he takes everything quickly that we are trying to tell him, it's difficult when they arrive - particularly with the language but he has trained well.”

Newcastle started the season with a 1-0 win over Southampton at St James’ Park but with no new summer arrivals in the starting line-up. Former Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly made his debut off the bench for The Magpies and could potentially feature again at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Fabian Schar is suspended for the match after his red card against Southampton was unsuccessfully appealed. Former Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is set to miss the match with a back problem with Lewis Miley, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles also injured while Sandro Tonali serves the final game of his 10 month ban.

Bournemouth will be without Enes Unal, Tyler Adams and David Brooks due to injury this weekend.

"The three are doing well, doing all the process but they’re not close or training with group or even partially, they’re still on their own."