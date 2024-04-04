Fresh Newcastle United transfer claim after double blow & short-term deal triggered

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle United’s double injury blow to defenders Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will impact the club’s transfer strategy this summer.

Both Botman and Lascelles have been ruled out for ‘six to nine’ months following ACL injuries. It leaves Newcastle with limited options at the back with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn the only available first-team regulars able to play in the position.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Dummett can also play centre-back but has not started a Premier League match in over two years.

A centre-back addition was understood to be on the agenda for Newcastle heading into the summer transfer window before Botman and Lascelles’ injuries. But now it has become a more pressing matter.

“When you’re missing players for that length of time, I think naturally that will impact what we’re doing [in the transfer window,” Howe admitted. “You have to look at the situation you’re faced with.

“Good news is they miss quite a good chunk of the summer so we don’t think they’ll be too far into the season when they’ll be missing but they are still going to be missing a big chunk of that early part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then of course, how quickly can they get back to their best form? Two players for us and big characters we’re certainly going to miss.”

The Magpies recently confirmed a contract extension for Lascelles had been triggered which keeps him tied down to the club for the 2024-25 campaign. Botman arrived at Newcastle from Lille in 2022 for £35million and remains contracted to the club until June 2027.

Newcastle have been linked with AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who Howe knows well and is available on a free transfer this summer. The 25-year-old is capable of playing at both left-back and centre-back but has suffered his own injury problems in recent seasons.