Liverpool have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their games with Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Arne Slot’s side could go 11 points clear of Manchester City if they defeat the Citizens at Anfield later today. The Reds have won six straight games in all competitions and currently sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

A clash against Pep Guardiola’s side today could prove a crucial one in the title race, before Slot brings his team to the north east to face Newcastle United on Wednesday night. However, Liverpool will likely have to play both of those matches without central defender Ibrahima Konate.

Konate was injured against Real Madrid in midweek and whilst Slot revealed after the game he was hopeful of having the defender back in action soon, Konate took to Instagram to provide an update on his injury, describing it as a ‘frustrating’ one to pick up.

Konate posted: ‘So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night. Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again. Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield. Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way.’

Newcastle United have not beaten Liverpool since 2015 when Steve McClaren’s Magpies defeated Jurgen Klopp’s Reds 2-0 at St James’ Park courtesy of a brace from Georginio Wijnaldum against the team he would join the following summer.