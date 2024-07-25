Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer headlines that have emerged from around the Premier League:

Fulham in ‘advanced talks’ with ex-Spurs ace

Fulham are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Ryan Sessegnon on a free transfer - according to Sky Sports. Sessegnon was released by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer having suffered numerous injury problems during his time at the club.

The 24-year-old made just one appearance for Spurs last season as a hamstring injury saw him sidelined for much of the campaign. A return to Fulham, the club he greatly impressed with before his move to north London, is reportedly on the cards with the Cottagers hopeful of securing a move before they jet off to Portugal for a pre-season camp.

Sessegnon burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at Craven Cottage, playing 25 times in the 2016/17 Championship season. That campaign saw the defender score five goals and register three assists, including a shining performance at St James’ Park where he netted a brace in Fulham’s 3-1 dismantling of Rafa Benitez’s side.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports also report that Marco Silva’s side are advancing in their pursuit of Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe. The 23-year-old, who was linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer, played just 346 minutes of Premier League football last season and could be allowed to leave Arsenal.

West Ham strike ‘verbal agreement’ over Aston Villa transfer

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is reportedly closing in on a move to the London Stadium after West Ham and Villa came to a ‘verbal agreement’ over the details of his transfer. Duran has been a wanted man throughout the window with Chelsea among the clubs linked with a move for the Colombian.

However, reports from Colombia indicate that West Ham is set to be his new destination in a deal that will be worth around £35m. Duran has spent just a year-and-a-half at Villa Park, but has largely had to act as a deputy for the in-form Ollie Watkins during his time at the club.

