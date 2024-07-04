Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fulham are currently the frontrunners to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer.

McTominay is wanted by a quartet of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, with the midfielder set to leave Old Trafford this summer. McTominay has been a long-term target for the Magpies as they look to bolster their midfield options, however, it has been reported by Manchester World that Fulham currently lead the way for his signature.

They report that the Red Devils ‘expect’ a bid from the Cottagers this summer for the Scotland international and that Manchester United would be ‘willing’ to sell McTominay this summer should they receive an acceptable offer for his services. McTominay made 37 appearances in all competitions last season for Erik ten Hag’s side but may be sold this summer in order to fund further transfers.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...