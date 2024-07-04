Fulham ‘lead race’ for Newcastle United and West Ham ‘target’ with Man Utd set for major transfer call
McTominay is wanted by a quartet of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, with the midfielder set to leave Old Trafford this summer. McTominay has been a long-term target for the Magpies as they look to bolster their midfield options, however, it has been reported by Manchester World that Fulham currently lead the way for his signature.
They report that the Red Devils ‘expect’ a bid from the Cottagers this summer for the Scotland international and that Manchester United would be ‘willing’ to sell McTominay this summer should they receive an acceptable offer for his services. McTominay made 37 appearances in all competitions last season for Erik ten Hag’s side but may be sold this summer in order to fund further transfers.
West Ham and newly-promoted Southampton have also been linked with a move for the 27-year-old this summer.
