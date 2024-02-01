Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer stories emerging from Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals:

Chelsea striker to join Fulham

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is set to spend the rest of the campaign at Craven Cottage. Broja has been allowed to leave the Blues on a loan deal until the end of the season and despite interest from Wolves and AC Milan, has reportedly opted to join Marco Silva’s Fulham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Albanian international had been expected to leave Stamford Bridge this month, although the Blues were holding out for a permanent exit and had placed a £40m price tag on him. However, as has been the story of the window so far, no club was able to afford that fee and with the deadline approaching, Chelsea have allowed Broja to leave on a temporary basis.

Sky Sports report that the Cottagers will pay a loan fee of around £4m for the 22-year-old. In 19 appearances in all competitions this season, Broja has netted just two goals and registered a further two assists for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Broja hasn’t been able to make a big impact at Chelsea, despite an impressive loan spell at Southampton during the 2021/22 season. Following his stint at St Mary’s, a clutch of clubs were reportedly interested in a permanent move for him with Newcastle United among those linked with his signature. He instead opted to stay at Stamford Bridge and force himself into the first-team.

Crystal Palace in Maxwel Cornet ‘talks’

The Guardian report that Crystal Palace have agreed terms with West Ham to sign Maxwel Cornet on loan until the end of the season, however, that deal hinges on West Ham’s ability to sign a replacement. The Hammers could lose both Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals before the 11pm deadline to Lyon and Real Betis respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad