Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has reacted to his side’s win over Stade Brestois in the Sela Cup.

Schar started the match against Stade Brestois at St James’ Park and completed 82 minutes before he was replaced by Ellis Stanton. The Switzerland international had been treated by the physios before eventually being replaced - but was able to carry on after receiving treatment.

Schar’s knock appeared to come after colliding in a tough challenge with an opponent, with the defender staying down holding his leg. The 32-year-old briefly left the field before being ushered back on by Tony Harrington after being seen to by the Newcastle United medical staff.

With just seven days to go until the start of a new Premier League season seeing Schar go down with injury would have worried Eddie Howe and his medical staff, particularly as memories of last season’s injury issues remain fresh in everyone’s minds. However, Schar has put people’s minds to ease on Saturday night with a social media post.

Posting on X, Schar wrote: ‘Good runout and great to see so many of you at SJP. Fully focused on the big start to the season next week.’

Newcastle’s Premier League season gets underway against Southampton on Saturday as they welcome Rusell Martin’s side to Tyneside for their first match following promotion from the Championship last season. Newcastle have won back-to-back opening weekend games at St James’ Park and will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins on Saturday afternoon.