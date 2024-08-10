Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United Women lifted the Sela Cup with a penalty shootout win over AC Milan at St James’ Park.

The clash against AC Milan marked a first Newcastle United appearance at St James’ Park for Demi Stokes following her move to the club earlier this summer. Stokes, who spent nine seasons at Manchester City and has been capped 69 times by England, led the team out at a warm and sunny St James’ Park.

Their visitors finished 6th in the Women’s Serie A last season following the late season division split. And it was the visitors that started the game on top although Hannah Hawkins was largely untested in goal during the first 15 minutes.

However, it was Newcastle that opened the scoring through Elysia Boddy’s stunning effort. Having picked up the ball on the left, Boddy shifted it onto her right foot and hit a sumptuous effort into the far top corner.

That lead lasted just a matter of minutes, however, when Nikola Karczewska equalised for Suzanne Bakker’s side. A floated ball over the top evaded Stokes as Karczewska was in the right place at the right time to tap home.

Milan were ahead not too much later as Valentina Cernoia struck past Hawkins to give the Italians the lead. Rachel Furness thought she had brought the Magpies level on the stroke of the 40th minute, but her bullet header was cleared off the line.

Becky Langley made two changes at the break and was forced into another five minutes later when Shania Hayles was forced off through injury. Stokes had a good shot saved whilst McQuade saw her long range effort blocked well by the Milan defence.

Newcastle’s persistence paid off with just three minutes to go as Amy Andrews seized on a lapse in the Milan defence to tuck home an effort and send the game to penalties. A faultless performance from Newcastle in the shootout meant they triumphed 4-3 to win the Sela Cup.

Newcastle United starting team: Hannah Hawkins, Demi Stokes, Elysia Boddy (81’ Gibson), Shania Hayles (51’ Kacie), Katie Barker (46’ Haywood), Deanna Cooper, Amy Andrews, Rachel Furness (67’ Keegan-Stobbs), Charlotte Potts (81’ Watt), Beth Lumsden (46’ McQuade), Lia Cataldo (81’ Greenwood)

Unused substitutes: Grace Donnelly, Claudia Moan

Newcastle United Women Player Ratings

Hannah Hawkins - 7

Could do very little about AC Milan’s first but may be disappointed in not keeping out Cernoia’s strike. Made some good saves in the second period to keep AC Milan out and a brilliant stop in the shootout.

Demi Stokes - 7

Captained the side. Linked up well with Hayles ahead of her on the left. Had a fizzing shot saved well by the AC Milan goalkeeper.

Elysia Boddy - 8

Opened the scoring with a delicious curled effort into the far top corner. Was a constant threat throughout and Newcastle’s Player of the Match.

Shania Hayles - 7

Did very well to fashion an opening for Boddy’s strike. Was a bright presence on the left side. Suffered an injury five minutes into the second half.

Katie Barker - 6

Made some promising runs and looked energetic going forward.

Deanna Cooper - 7

Set the tone with a big tackle in the early stages. Made a couple of big headers to stop AC Milan’s attack.

Amy Andrews - 7

Struggled for service and often cut a lone figure up-front. However, she took her chance superbly when presented to her as she tucked home a one-on-one into the top corner.

Rachel Furness - 7

Was a combative presence in midfield. Had a cannoned header blocked on the line.

Charlotte Potts - 7

Made an important clearance to deny Karczewska a second in the 33rd minute.

Beth Lumsden - 6

Worked hard on a hot day and ran the channels well.

Lia Cataldo - 7

Mopped up well defensively. Made a brilliant block to deny Chante’-Mary Dompig a goal.

Jasmine McQuade - 7

Put in a dangerous cross that could have seen her side level if someone had got on the end of it. Had a long range effort blocked well.

Sophie Haywood - 6

Threatened with the ball at her feet and put in a big shift getting up and down the pitch.

Kacie Elson - 6

Replaced Hayles in the 51st minute. Pressed and harried the defence well.

Amber Keegan-Stobbs - 6

Replaced Furness midway through the second period. Was tidy on the ball and a good physical presence in the middle of midfield.

Olivia Watt - N/A

Replaced Potts late on.

Georgia Gibson - N/A

Replaced Boddy late on. Had a late free-kick blocked before her strike was saved well.

Hannah Greenwood - N/A

Replaced Cataldo late on.