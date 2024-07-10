Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United were forced into a end of June scramble to sell players to meet PSR demands - but there are still more sales to be done this summer.

Newcastle United’s sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson ensured they complied with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules for another year. However, more player sales will likely follow this summer as the club fine tune Eddie Howe’s squad.

Some of those likely exits could include the trio of Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser and Isaac Hayden who are all expected to leave St James’ Park. All three spent last season on-loan in the Championship with mixed success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser played a key role in helping Southampton secure promotion to the Premier League, whilst Hayden, after a spell in Belgium with Standard Liege, returned to England with QPR to help Marti Cifuentes’ side escape the drop. Lewis, meanwhile, had an indifferent spell with Watford as the Hornets slumped to a 15th place finish.

Upon expiration of their loan deals, both Fraser and Hayden had fans of Southampton and QPR calling on the club to make their loans into permanent stays. And there is belief that both clubs are interested in doing just that.

Southampton, who are Newcastle United’s opening day opponents, have reportedly agreed personal terms with Fraser over a move - but final details of his permanent transfer remain unagreed. QPR, meanwhile, may find it a little more difficult to seal a deal for the former Hull City man with his wages seemingly a barrier over a potential deal.

Lewis, meanwhile, will not be returning to Watford after they didn’t take up the opportunity to make his loan move into a permanent stay. The Northern Ireland international hasn’t featured for the Magpies sincere brief two minute cameo against Chelsea on the final day of the 2022/23 season. With Lewis Hall, Matt Targett, Lloyd Kelly and Dan Burn all ahead of him in the pecking order the 26-year-old will struggle for minutes should he not depart Tyneside before this summer’s transfer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad