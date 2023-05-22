Pep Guardiola has labelled Eddie Howe as a "genius" – for his morning routine.

Guardiola – who is going for the treble with Premier League champions Manchester City – has praised the job Howe is doing at Newcastle United this season.

City's manager was asked how his morning routine compares to Howe's by Football Daily.

Newcastle's head coach, nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Season award along with Guardiola, gets to the training ground at 6am, and has a gym session before starting work.

City's head coach said: "Wow, 6am? Eddie’s a genius. I arrive later than six. 6am, I’m in bed. I love sleep.

"I think all managers arrive early on and prepare training sessions and stay as long as you need. All the managers are 24 hours thinking about their jobs. We are not different, all of us.”

City lifted the Premier League trophy yesterday after beating Chelsea 1-0.