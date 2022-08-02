Eddie Howe’s first summer in charge of Newcastle United has been complete and attention now turns towards the start of what promises to be yet another rollercoaster season.

Back-to-back friendly wins at St James’s Park means spirits are high heading into the new campaign which starts on Saturday against Nottingham Forest (3pm kick-off).

But just where do the Magpies stand right now and what can we expect heading into the clash with Steve Cooper’s newly-promoted side?

Newcastle United defeated Athletic Bilbao in their last pre-season friendly (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Goalkeeping dilemma

The first major decision of the new season Howe has to make is which of his two star keepers will be handed a start against Forest.

Ever since his arrival in January 2018, Martin Dubravka has been United’s no.1 and his consistently good performances have reflected the faith shown in him by his various managers.

But now, there is a new pretender to the jersey in the form of Nick Pope - one that looks to be Dubravka’s biggest threat to date.

Will new signing Nick Pope be named in goal to face Nottingham Forest? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite Burnley’s relegation, Pope was one of their best players and has been ever since he made his Premier League debut for the Clarets in 2017.

Although Dubravka missed some games in pre-season with a wrist-injury, both ‘keepers played full games at St James’s Park over the weekend and will be giving their boss an almighty selection headache ahead of their season opener.

Pre-season stars

The form of Elliot Anderson, Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock will also have given Howe some food for thought ahead of the Forest clash.

Miguel Almiron has starred for Newcastle United in pre-season (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Jonjo Shelvey’s injury means a spot in the midfield three alongside Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes has opened up - and based on his selection for the clash with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, it appears that Willock is favourite for this spot.

However, Anderson’s form throughout pre-season and particularly in the game with Atalanta on Friday night, has seen the teenager stake his claim for a starting spot.

Almiron has been the star of pre-season for the Magpies with a return of six goals and two assists - form that may have made the Paraguayan ‘undroppable’ for the visit of Forest.

Transfer state of play

Newcastle have already added Pope, Matt Targett and Sven Botman to their ranks this summer in what was a very promising start to the window.

These additions have bolstered their defence but fans will be hoping that the club are able to land one or two attacking targets before the end of the window.

Speaking at the weekend, Howe gave this update over signings ahead of the game with Forest: “We’re trying. We’d love to add to the squad before Saturday’s game, but there’s no guarantee.”

The Magpies have seen approaches for James Maddison rejected by Leicester City whilst moves for Leeds United’s Jack Harrison and Burnley’s Maxwell Cornet have also been hard to complete.