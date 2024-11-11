‘Good spot’ - Ex-ref reveals why Crystal Palace star is set to miss Newcastle United clash
Newcastle United head into the international break having won back-to-back Premier League matches against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest to reignite their push for European qualification. Following the break, Eddie Howe’s side host West Ham on Monday 25 November (8pm kick-off) before making the trip to Selhurst Park for a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 30 November (3pm kick-off).
The Magpies will be without Dan Burn for the game with the Hammers after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during their win at the City Ground on Sunday. However, he will be back and available for selection for the clash against the Eagles five days later.
Palace, meanwhile, will likely be without new signing Daichi Kamada for that match after he was shown a red card during their defeat against Fulham on Saturday. The Japanese international was dismissed for a tackle on Kenny Tete in an incident that will see him handed a three-match ban, barring an unlikely successful appeal by the Eagles.
Speaking about the incident on Sky Sports Ref Watch, Dermot Gallagher admitted that Michael Salisbury made the right call in issuing Kamada a red card. Gallagher said: “Red card. Ref acted quickly. Good spot.”
Palace have enjoyed a good home record against the Magpies in recent times and were 2-0 victors when Newcastle United made the trip to Selhurst Park back in April.
