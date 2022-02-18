Here’s all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Quartet target Schar

AC Milan are one of four European sides all reportedly eyeing a move for Fabian Schar, according to the Mail.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar could be in-demand this summer (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Schar, who has been impressive under Eddie Howe, is out of contract in the summer and although it is believed that the Magpies would be interested in extending his stay on Tyneside, no agreement has been confirmed, thus leaving the door open for clubs to pounce.

Schar is free to sign a pre-contract with any foreign team and with Serie A side Napoli as well as La Liga duo Sevilla and Valencia all joining Milan in showing interest in the 30-year-old, it may prove difficult for Newcastle United to keep hold of the defender.

Schar has started and completed all but one of Newcastle’s games since Howe took charge in November.

Pogba would be ‘statement’ signing

Simon Jordan believes that signing Paul Pogba would be a real ‘statement’ from Newcastle.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford with PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid among the clubs interested in the World Cup winner.

However, whilst Jordan admits that the finances for a deal shouldn’t be an issue for Newcastle, he’s unsure if Pogba would be interested in the switch:

"If Newcastle were to make a statement, those are the kind of statements that you would think they'd make," Jordan told TalkSport.

"But I just don’t think Newcastle have enough pedigree for Pogba to go there now.

“If he goes to Newcastle, they are going to be a powerful club if we are led to believe that the money available is going to be spent.

“But if there is going to be a period of time like at Man City where, before you get the lights on, you’re going to have to build, make some mistakes and change some management criteria.

“Pogba’s looking at this and going: ‘I’m Paul Pogba. I’ve played for Juventus, France, and I’m a World cup winner. I’m still 28 and I’ve got another big move in me – is Newcastle going to win me something in the next three years?’

“There’s an argument to suggest maybe it isn’t.”

