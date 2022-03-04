Howe has been nominated for the award along with counterparts Jurgen Klopp, Ralph Hassenhuttl and Mikel Arteta after the relegation-threatened club won threes, and drew one, of its four Premier League games last month. United fans can vote for Howe online.

Newcastle, 19th in the table when Howe took over, are 14th in the table ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Howe namechecked Jones – who had been assistant to Steve Bruce, his predecessor – when asked about the nomination at his pre-match press conference.

Jones – who had worked with Jason Tindall, his assistant, at Bournemouth before his appointment at St James’s Park in January last year – was placed in interim charge following Bruce’s departure last October following a winless start to the season.

The 51-year-old stayed on following Howe’s appointment.

“I haven’t given it too much thought, but any individual accolade is a real statement for the staff and players, not one person,” said head coach Howe. “I can only compliment them for this.

"The coaching team has been very, very good and Graeme Jones, who I hadn’t worked with before, I must praise him too, because he’s become an integral part of my team. This isn’t about me, but about the collective.”

Graeme Jones is on Eddie Howe's backroom team.

Newcastle are four points ahead of the relegation zone ahead of the Brighton game.

