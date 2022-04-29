'Great news...smart move' - This is how ecstatic Newcastle United fans reacted to Fabian Schar's contract extension

Newcastle United announced that Fabian Schar has signed an extension to his contract that will keep the defender at the club until 2024.

Schar’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season and having impressed on the pitch under Eddie Howe, many fans were hoping that an extension between the player and the club could be agreed.

Upon signing his new deal, Schar revealed that the ‘positivity’ in the group after a ‘difficult’ start to the campaign was one of the reasons for signing a new deal.

Naturally, the news that one of their key players will be staying at the club went down well on Tyneside and here is a snapshot of how Newcastle United supporters reacted to the news on social media:

@KevHutch: Great news and well deserved, he’s played a huge part in our resurgence and is clearly loving being part of the team.

@mjsquires: Great News Fabian has been world class since Howe arrived.

@halliday_9: Great news, brilliant under Rafa and brilliant under Howe.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has signed a new contract extension with the club (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

@peekeekay: I'm delighted with this. Back to his very best under Howe and alongside BDB #nufc

@richysmith100: Massively well deserved. A player destined for the exit under Bruce, but absolutely transformed under Howe. Someone who really cares too

@Ftumch3: Well deserved. He's played a massive role in our resurgence under Eddie Howe

@arranwhaite: Excellent news! Brilliant on his day. Has been very impressive in our defensive turnaround this year with Burn at CB.

@TBowdery27: Smart move I’d say. Fabian Schär has been Newcastle’s best defender for a while and now the club can worry about upgrading other areas next summer

@Paul_NUFC83: Love this, Fabian is such a well polished defender. Has been superb under Howe. #NUFC

@NUFCLC: Genuinely think he’s the ball playing centre back we’ve been missing and under the right manager will only get better. #NUFC