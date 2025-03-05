What does Newcastle United’s strongest XI look like following Lewis Hall injury bombshell and Anthony Gordon’s suspension?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United face a crunch couple of matches with a Premier League match against West Ham and, of course, their Carabao Cup final on the horizon. However, news that Hall will miss the rest of the season, whilst Gordon will be suspended for three matches, has given Eddie Howe a huge headache ahead of those games.

Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current strongest XI. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Is this Newcastle United’s current strongest starting XI?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Dubravka

It seems like it will be the Slovakian who starts in goal for Newcastle United at the London Stadium after he was preferred to Nick Pope on Sunday.

Kieran Trippier

With Hall out injured, Trippier now has a big role to play as Newcastle United’s creator from the back. Howe will undoubtedly lean on his experience and leadership skills as well to help his side negotiate what could be a pivotal few weeks on the pitch.

Fabian Schar

Schar has been a consistent part of Howe’s defence for a number of seasons and that is not likely to change between now and the end of the campaign.

Dan Burn

Burn has an important role to play alongside a new and makeshift left-back partner and that begins with Monday’s trip to the London Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tino Livramento

It can be argued that some of Livramento’s best performances for Newcastle United have come at left-back. With Trippier on the other side of defence, the Magpies still have a solid starting back line and the former Saints man is a big part of that.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes’ leadership and captaincy will be tested greatly in the coming weeks but it is a challenge that the Brazilian is ready for. Hopefully he can get back to playing his very best football and be someone the whole team builds around.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali will be the man Newcastle United hope can carry them to victory at Wembley and someone that will play a vital role in a league campaign that hopefully ends with Champions League qualification.

Joelinton

Joelinton’s return to fitness has been perfectly timed, although the Brazilian may have to play a few different roles over the next couple of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy

Murphy has been quiet in recent games, but has put up some impressive numbers so far this season. His energy will be needed and he will need to stay fit with Gordon missing their next three outings.

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United stand a chance of winning at Wembley and any Premier League match they play because of Isak. It is vitally important that he stays fit as his goals could be the difference between success and failure.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes now has a golden opportunity to stake his claim for a starting spot - one that he hasn’t been able to nail down throughout his time on Tyneside. He scored a brace against the Hammers at St James’ Park last season, including a stunning late winner.