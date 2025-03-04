Newcastle United’s latest financial results provide a fascinating insight into the finances of the Premier League’s so-called ‘richest club’.

Newcastle United have posted their results for the financial year ending June 30 2024. The club recorded a loss of £11.1m, despite playing in the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

They were also forced to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson in that time to ensure they did not fail PSR and risk a Premier League points deduction. The sale of Allan Saint-Maximin to Al-Ahli was also recorded in these financial results.

Whilst the club have passed PSR for another season, they have had to endure three very quiet transfer windows with minimal first-team signings during that period. Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly’s departures to Atlanta United and Juventus will be included in next year’s financial results, as will any signings they make before June 30 2025.

Newcastle United’s financial results

Revenue was up by £70m whilst commercial income increased to £83.6m. Newcastle United’s wages to turnover ratio also decreased slightly in that time period, which is good news for UEFA competitions whose rules are slightly different to the Premier League’s and will punish clubs whose turnover to wages ratio is too high.

Despite having some of the world’s wealthiest owners, the Magpies’ spending has been measured in recent seasons, but these most recent financial results could usher in a big spending summer spree. Here, we take a look at the reported net worth of all 20 Premier League club owners. Note, all figures have been taken from a wide range of sources.

Premier League owners ranked by reported ‘net worth’

20) Brentford

Owners = Matthew Benham

Estimated Net Worth = £220m

19) Southampton

Owners = Dragan Solak

Estimated Net Worth = £1bn

18) Brighton and Hove Albion

Owners = Tony Bloom

Estimated Net Worth = £1bn

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom has guided the club to the Premier League and Europa League

17) AFC Bournemouth

Owners = Bill Foley

Estimated Net Worth = £1.3bn

Owners = Srivaddhanaprabha family

Estimated Net Worth = £2.78bn

15) Nottingham Forest

Owners = Evangelos Marinakis

Estimated Net Worth = £3bn

14) Crystal Palace

Owners = John Textor, Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Steve Parish

Estimated Net Worth = £4.3bn

13) Tottenham Hotspur

Owners = Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy

Estimated Net Worth = £4.5n

12) Wolves

Owners = Fosun international

Estimated Net Worth = £5.4bn

11) Liverpool

Owners = John W Henry and Tom Werner

Estimated Net Worth = £5.5bn

10) Everton

Owners = Daniel Friedkin

Estimated Net Worth = £6.25bn

Owners = Gamechanger 2.0 ltd

Estimated Net Worth = £10bn

Owners = Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris

Estimated Net Worth = £10bn

7) Fulham

Owners = Shahid Khan

Estimated Net Worth = £10.6bn

6) West Ham

Owners = Daniel Kretinsky, David Sullivan, Tripp Smith, Vanessa Gold

Estimated Net Worth = £10.9bn

5) Chelsea

Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter

Estimated Net Worth = £13bn

4) Arsenal

Owners = Stan Kroenke

Estimated Net Worth = £14bn

3) Manchester City

Owners = Abu Dhabi United Group

Estimated Net Worth = £17bn

2) Manchester United

Owners = Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS

Estimated Net Worth = £20bn

1) Newcastle United

Owners = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and RB Sports & Media

Estimated Net Worth = £489bn