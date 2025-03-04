Newcastle United owners’ staggering £489bn ‘net worth’ as club publish financial results
Newcastle United have posted their results for the financial year ending June 30 2024. The club recorded a loss of £11.1m, despite playing in the Champions League for the first time in two decades.
They were also forced to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson in that time to ensure they did not fail PSR and risk a Premier League points deduction. The sale of Allan Saint-Maximin to Al-Ahli was also recorded in these financial results.
Whilst the club have passed PSR for another season, they have had to endure three very quiet transfer windows with minimal first-team signings during that period. Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly’s departures to Atlanta United and Juventus will be included in next year’s financial results, as will any signings they make before June 30 2025.
Newcastle United’s financial results
Revenue was up by £70m whilst commercial income increased to £83.6m. Newcastle United’s wages to turnover ratio also decreased slightly in that time period, which is good news for UEFA competitions whose rules are slightly different to the Premier League’s and will punish clubs whose turnover to wages ratio is too high.
Despite having some of the world’s wealthiest owners, the Magpies’ spending has been measured in recent seasons, but these most recent financial results could usher in a big spending summer spree. Here, we take a look at the reported net worth of all 20 Premier League club owners. Note, all figures have been taken from a wide range of sources.
Premier League owners ranked by reported ‘net worth’
20) Brentford
Owners = Matthew Benham
Estimated Net Worth = £220m
19) Southampton
Owners = Dragan Solak
Estimated Net Worth = £1bn
18) Brighton and Hove Albion
Owners = Tony Bloom
Estimated Net Worth = £1bn
17) AFC Bournemouth
Owners = Bill Foley
Estimated Net Worth = £1.3bn
16) Leicester City
Owners = Srivaddhanaprabha family
Estimated Net Worth = £2.78bn
15) Nottingham Forest
Owners = Evangelos Marinakis
Estimated Net Worth = £3bn
14) Crystal Palace
Owners = John Textor, Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Steve Parish
Estimated Net Worth = £4.3bn
13) Tottenham Hotspur
Owners = Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy
Estimated Net Worth = £4.5n
12) Wolves
Owners = Fosun international
Estimated Net Worth = £5.4bn
11) Liverpool
Owners = John W Henry and Tom Werner
Estimated Net Worth = £5.5bn
10) Everton
Owners = Daniel Friedkin
Estimated Net Worth = £6.25bn
9) Ipswich Town
Owners = Gamechanger 2.0 ltd
Estimated Net Worth = £10bn
8) Aston Villa
Owners = Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris
Estimated Net Worth = £10bn
7) Fulham
Owners = Shahid Khan
Estimated Net Worth = £10.6bn
6) West Ham
Owners = Daniel Kretinsky, David Sullivan, Tripp Smith, Vanessa Gold
Estimated Net Worth = £10.9bn
5) Chelsea
Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter
Estimated Net Worth = £13bn
4) Arsenal
Owners = Stan Kroenke
Estimated Net Worth = £14bn
3) Manchester City
Owners = Abu Dhabi United Group
Estimated Net Worth = £17bn
2) Manchester United
Owners = Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS
Estimated Net Worth = £20bn
1) Newcastle United
Owners = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and RB Sports & Media
Estimated Net Worth = £489bn
