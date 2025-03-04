Newcastle United reveal £30m PSR boost as Champions League hopes given major help

Newcastle United’s 2023/24 Champions League campaign netted them £28.9m - as revealed by the club’s latest accounts.

Newcastle United have released their accounts for the year ending June 30 2024 with revenues up and losses significantly decreasing. Those accounts also showed the huge impact Champions League football has on the club’s finances, and why they will be desperate to return to that competition in the very near future.

Amongst all of the financial data posted by Newcastle United in their 23/24 accounts, the club revealed that they banked £29.8m from their participation in last season’s Champions League - despite going out of the competition in the group stages. Matchday revenue, due largely due to their three Champions League home matches, also increased by 32% from the previous year to £50.1m - up from £37.9m.

This is significant as their next set of accounts, due to be published in a year’s time, will not be boosted by money received from playing in Europe. For a club with ambitions like Newcastle United, playing Champions League football on a regular basis is something they need to be striving for with continental football every year, one of the bare minimum requirements for not just sporting reasons, but also to keep their finances strong.

Fortunately for them, events in Europe this season have helped their hopes of returning to the Champions League significantly. England’s UEFA coefficient is very strong and with just Manchester City having exited Europe of the seven teams that qualified for it, England sit pretty top of UEFA’s country coefficient table.

UEFA country coefficient table

1. England = 20.892

2. Spain = 19.035

3. Italy = 18.287

4. Portugal = 16.050

5. Germany = 16.046

6. Belgium = 15.250

7. France = 14.857

8. Netherlands = 14.750

9. Greece = 11.687

10. Czechia = 10.350

Newcastle United’s Champions League hopes

Last season, poor performance from English clubs in Europe, one Newcastle United were partly responsible for, meant just four teams qualified for the Champions League, whilst England had just seven representatives in all European competitions. Manchester United’s FA Cup win ensured that the Magpies, who finished 7th in the Premier League, would miss out on European football altogether.

This year, however, England looks very well placed to beat their European rivals and have five Champions League places on offer next season. With Liverpool and Arsenal seemingly guaranteed to finish in the top-five, that leaves open three places for other clubs to ensure they are playing in Europe’s premier competition next season.

Anyone from Aston Villa in 10th and above will fancy their chances of finishing in the top five, with Newcastle United among a group of eight teams that are currently separated by just six points. The race for Champions League qualification, therefore, seems likely to go down to the wire but with Newcastle having just one Premier League match to play between now and the end of March, whilst most of their rivals have two in that time, April is when the race for Europe will really begin to heat up and the Magpies must ensure they are well placed in the pack when the business end of the season truly begins.