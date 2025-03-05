Newcastle United’s preparations for the Carabao Cup final have been rocked by two major blows in the last few days - with worries remaining over Sven Botman’s fitness.

Both Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon will miss the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday 16 March with injury and suspension ruling them out respectively. Newcastle United confirmed on Wednesday morning that Hall’s injury, one that he picked up against Liverpool at Anfield a week ago, will rule him out of the rest of the campaign, whilst Gordon is set for a period on the sidelines as he begins a three-match suspension.

With Jamaal Lascelles still sidelined, Botman’s ongoing injury troubles are also a major concern heading into a very important period of the season. Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury and suspension list and when Eddie Howe could have those players back in contention:

Newcastle United injury and suspension list

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles has not featured in almost 12 months after suffering an ACL injury during their win over the Hammers at St James’ Park last season. Lascelles has recently revealed he has had a couple of setbacks in his recovery but added: “Physically and mentally, I’m in a great place and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

A return towards the end of the campaign is most likely for the defender. Estimated return date = April 2025.

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman hasn’t featured since the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win over Arsenal - a match that saw the Dutchman suffer a knee injury in. Howe has teased his return in recent weeks, but admitted that until the defender is 100% ready, he won’t be rushed back into the team.

With just one match between now and their trip to Wembley, there is hope that he will be able to feature against the Reds. Estimated return date = West Ham (a) - 10/03/25

Lewis Hall - foot injury

Hall missed Newcastle’s FA Cup defeat against Brighton with a foot injury, one that required him to see a specialist. A statement released by the club on Wednesday morning confirmed not just fears that Hall will miss the Carabao Cup final, but also that his season has come to a premature end. “Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot, an update read.

“The 20-year-old was injured during the Magpies’ Premier League fixture at Liverpool. Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club’s medical team.

“Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Lewis the very best with his surgery and recovery.” Estimated return date = 2026/26 pre-season.

Anthony Gordon - suspension

Gordon is facing a three-match ban following his red card on Sunday, with Newcastle United not expected to appeal that suspension. Gordon will miss Monday night’s match against West Ham, their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and their Premier League clash with Brentford at St James’ Park at the beginning of April.

Gordon will be eligible to feature for England during the upcoming international break if selected in the squad by Thomas Tuchel. Estimated return date = Leicester City (a) - 07/04/25.