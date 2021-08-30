Hamza Choudhury in limbo as Steve Bruce finalises Newcastle United squad list

Hamza Choudhury.

However, United’s head coach – who re-signed former loanee Joe Willock from Arsenal earlier this month – may not get another signing, as there’s little or no money left in his budget.

Speaking last week, Bruce said: “We’re in this situation where, yes, we haven’t got a lot of money. There’s no money to be had.

“However, is there a loan deal like Joe Willock? Look how well he did for us. We’ve had one or two (loanees) who’ve done extremely well. That’s the market we’re looking at.

Leicester City midfielder Choudhury has long been linked with Newcastle – and the 23-year-old is available for a move – but manager Rodgers has not yet had a firm offer.

"That's something we would have to wait until something would come in," said Rodgers.

"Hamza's attitude and mentality has been first class, and there’s been a lot of speculation around him going out and various clubs, but, at this moment in time, we haven't had any offers in.

"To his credit, he's been absolutely first class in training, even though he hasn't featured. It can be difficult for a player, because you train to play the game, but he's understood where he's at.

"He's maturing all the time as a professional and as a player, so he's just training away. Until anything comes in, that's how it will be."

Meanwhile, Bruce must decide whether or not to take the unusual step of naming four goalkeepers in his 25-man Premier League squad with No.1 Martin Dubravka sidelined after summer foot surgery and Karl Darlow recovering from Covid-19.

Bruce – who has been assessing Darlow with the club’s medical staff – must name his squad once the transfer window closes.

Freddie Woodman has started the season between the posts after two seasons on loan at Swansea City. The 24-year-old had been due to join Bournemouth on loan last month, but the proposed move was blocked at the 11th hour due to Dubravka’s operation.

