Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate has named his official 26-man England squad for this summer’s European Championships.

Gareth Southgate has named his final 26-man squad that will represent England at Euro 2024. England will head to Germany as one of the pre-tournament favourites as Southgate looks to secure England men’s team a first international trophy since 1966.

Newcastle United will be represented by two players with both Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon having been selected by Southgate. Trippier has been a regular in Southgate’s international squads over a number of years whilst Gordon has forced himself into the 53-year-old’s plans after a stunning season for the Magpies.

Gordon and Trippier will both be contenders to start for England in their opening game of the tournament against Serbia. England face Iceland at Wembley on Friday night in their final warm-up game.

Southgate has had to trim seven players from his provisional 33-man squad with James Trafford, Jarell Quansah, James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones and Harry Maguire the unlucky seven that won’t feature for the Three Lions this summer. Maguire’s omission comes after he missed Manchester United’s final five games of the season through injury.

Maguire posted on social media: ‘I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer.

‘Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

‘For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

‘Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.’

Another surprise pick saw Maddison omitted from the squad, despite being a regular in Southgate’s previous few squads. Maddison posted on X: ‘Devastated doesn’t quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make. I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26 man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt. Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home’

England’s Euro 2024 squad