Harry Redknapp: Newcastle United star could be ‘one of the very best’ despite lack of minutes
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been backed to become ‘one of the very best’ after landing a pundit team of the week treble following his brace against Nottingham Forest.
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been named in Alan Shearer, Harry Redknapp and Garth Crooks’ respective team of the weeks following the weekend’s Premier League and FA Cup matches. Isak scored twice to help The Magpies claim a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Friday night.
He also assisted Elliot Anderson’s controversially disallowed header at The City Ground as Eddie Howe’s side moved closer to the Champions League places. Isak’s brace takes his tally for Newcastle to six goals in only seven Premier League starts for the club.
Explaining his selection of Isak in his team of the week, Redknapp said via BetVictor: “It’s been an injury interrupted season for Alexander Isak, but he always impresses me.
"I thought his goal against Forest was superb. That was such a natural, striker’s finish. I think this lad has all the tools to become one of the very best.”
Harry Redknapp’s Team of the Week: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa); Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Souttar (Leicester City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Alex Moreno (Aston Villa), Jack Harrison (Leeds United), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United).
And on his BBC team of the week, Crooks said: “The adjustment for his first goal was outstanding, while the coolness displayed to convert the winning penalty against Nottingham Forest justified his selection over Callum Wilson.
“Isak is starting to produce the goods at exactly the right time for the Magpies. Wilson did well for Newcastle during the early part of the season but has run out of steam since his return from a World Cup that must have been mentally draining.
"Meanwhile, Isak has taken the strain and is leading the line exceptionally as the Geordies mount a serious assault on a top-four place.”
Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa); Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Ben White (Arsenal), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United); James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Joao Felix (Chelsea), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal); Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)