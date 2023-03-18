News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
1 minute ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
4 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
4 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
5 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer drops cheeky hint on player he wants Dan Ashworth to sign

Alan Shearer has hinted the latest player he would like to see join Newcastle United this summer – and it’s a World Cup winner.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 18th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT- 1 min read

Newcastle are set to significantly bolster their squad in the summer with European football a real possibility for the first time in over a decade. Having lost Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest in January, midfield additions are high on the agenda for Eddie Howe’s side.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s World Cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is a player who has been discussed internally at Newcastle. A player Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth knows well having helped bring him to Brighton for £7million from Argentinos Juniors back in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mac Allister played a key role in Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar last year and has enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Premier League with seven goals in 21 appearances ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Most Popular

The 24-year-old’s current deal at The Amex is set to expire in 2025 and Newcastle are likely to face plenty of competition for his signature.

Read More
Callum Wilson provides Newcastle United fitness update ahead of Nottingham Fores...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it’s a move that Shearer, Newcastle’s all-time leading goalscorer, seems to have endorsed. Shearer’s son, Will, posted a photo of him standing alongside Mac Alliser with the caption ‘World Cup winner’ on Instagram this week.

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

And Shearer reposted the photo on his Instagram story, only this time with the added message: ‘Toon Toon!!!?’ Suggesting his hope of a future transfer for the Argentinian midfielder.

Mac Allister isn’t the only Brighton midfielder on Newcastle’s radar as Moises Caicedo has also attracted interest.

Alan ShearerBrightonNottingham Forest