Newcastle are set to significantly bolster their squad in the summer with European football a real possibility for the first time in over a decade. Having lost Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest in January, midfield additions are high on the agenda for Eddie Howe’s side.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s World Cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is a player who has been discussed internally at Newcastle. A player Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth knows well having helped bring him to Brighton for £7million from Argentinos Juniors back in 2019.

Mac Allister played a key role in Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar last year and has enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Premier League with seven goals in 21 appearances ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old’s current deal at The Amex is set to expire in 2025 and Newcastle are likely to face plenty of competition for his signature.

But it’s a move that Shearer, Newcastle’s all-time leading goalscorer, seems to have endorsed. Shearer’s son, Will, posted a photo of him standing alongside Mac Alliser with the caption ‘World Cup winner’ on Instagram this week.

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

And Shearer reposted the photo on his Instagram story, only this time with the added message: ‘Toon Toon!!!?’ Suggesting his hope of a future transfer for the Argentinian midfielder.