‘Haven’t clicked’ - Sheffield United v Newcastle United scoreline agreed by Chris Sutton and Harry Redknapp
Newcastle United head to Sheffield United in their latest Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon
Chris Sutton and Harry Redknapp are tipping Newcastle United to win by a narrow margin when they visit Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.
The Magpies halted a run of three-straight defeats with a 1-0 home victory over Brentford last weekend and then earned a 0-0 draw against AC Milan in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night
A trip to the Blades awaits with Eddie Howe’s side keen to keep pace with the sides above them as they target a third win in six Premier League games.
Sheffield United are yet to win this season, with a 2-2 draw at home to Everton representing their only point since their promotion from the Championship last term. They were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, conceding twice deep into stoppage time.
Predicting the outcome of the fixture, former Premier League player Sutton is forecasting a 1-0 Newcastle win. He wrote in his BBC Sport predictions: “It’s going to be interesting to see how Newcastle cope after they played in the Champions League in midweek.
“Eddie Howe’s team got away with it a bit against AC Milan on Tuesday, because they didn’t play well - but it was a great point for them in the end. It wasn’t just at the San Siro where Newcastle haven’t clicked because they have not really done that very often this season, but they are going to gel at some point.
“They have got enough depth now to rotate their squad in midfield and attack, which is important, and I think they will get the job done at Bramall Lane one way or another.”
Ex-Tottenham and Portsmouth boss Redknapp is also tipping the Magpies for a 1-0 victory. He said: “Sheffield United will have a serious point to prove after being left frustrated at Spurs last weekend, it will be tough against a Newcastle side with plenty of talent.”
“Eddie may have to start thinking about a bit of rotation now the Champions League campaign is underway. I would like to see Harvey Barnes given a bit of a chance to shine in a game like this where he could be the difference. Sheffield United will be hard to break down but Newcastle can come away with a tight win.”