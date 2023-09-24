News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

‘Haven’t clicked’ - Sheffield United v Newcastle United scoreline agreed by Chris Sutton and Harry Redknapp

Newcastle United head to Sheffield United in their latest Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 24th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chris Sutton and Harry Redknapp are tipping Newcastle United to win by a narrow margin when they visit Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies halted a run of three-straight defeats with a 1-0 home victory over Brentford last weekend and then earned a 0-0 draw against AC Milan in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A trip to the Blades awaits with Eddie Howe’s side keen to keep pace with the sides above them as they target a third win in six Premier League games.

Most Popular

Sheffield United are yet to win this season, with a 2-2 draw at home to Everton representing their only point since their promotion from the Championship last term. They were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, conceding twice deep into stoppage time.

Predicting the outcome of the fixture, former Premier League player Sutton is forecasting a 1-0 Newcastle win. He wrote in his BBC Sport predictions: “It’s going to be interesting to see how Newcastle cope after they played in the Champions League in midweek.

“Eddie Howe’s team got away with it a bit against AC Milan on Tuesday, because they didn’t play well - but it was a great point for them in the end. It wasn’t just at the San Siro where Newcastle haven’t clicked because they have not really done that very often this season, but they are going to gel at some point.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They have got enough depth now to rotate their squad in midfield and attack, which is important, and I think they will get the job done at Bramall Lane one way or another.”

Ex-Tottenham and Portsmouth boss Redknapp is also tipping the Magpies for a 1-0 victory. He said: “Sheffield United will have a serious point to prove after being left frustrated at Spurs last weekend, it will be tough against a Newcastle side with plenty of talent.”

“Eddie may have to start thinking about a bit of rotation now the Champions League campaign is underway. I would like to see Harvey Barnes given a bit of a chance to shine in a game like this where he could be the difference. Sheffield United will be hard to break down but Newcastle can come away with a tight win.”

Related topics:Sheffield UnitedPremier LeagueChris SuttonHarry RedknappChampions LeagueEddie HoweBrentford