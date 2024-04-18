'He is a problem' - Ian Wright gives verdict on Newcastle United star's Euro 2024 chances
Ian Wright believes Anthony Gordon is creating another selection ‘problem’ for Gareth Southgate ahead of this summer’s European Championships.
Gordon has put himself into contention for a place in the England squad after an outstanding campaign at Newcastle United. The 23-year-old grabbed a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing of Tottenham Hotspur, taking him to 18 Premier League goal contributions for the season.
That form earned Gordon a first call-up to the England first-team, where he earned his first two caps during the March international break. Competition for a place in the attacking unit is high but calls for Gordon’s inclusion are only intensifying and Wright is the latest to heap praise on the young winger.
“With Anthony Gordon, we are looking at a player who has gone somewhere and has blossomed,” Wright told the Wrighty’s House podcast. “What Eddie Howe has done for him, his movement in off the line, his finishing. his energy. We are now looking at a winger who has firmly put himself in the picture for the Euros.
“Anthony Gordon looks like a problem [in terms of somebody else Southgate has to consider for his squad]. He is a problem. He is bringing seven out of ten performances every week… eight, nines maybe. His consistency has gone somewhere else. Eddie Howe has got to take a lot of credit for the way he has nurtured him into an England international.”
Gordon is arguably competing in one of the most well-stocked areas of the England squad, with the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford regularly involved in major tournament football. But the Newcastle man has proven capable of surpassing most in terms of productivity and impressed during friendlies against Brazil and Belgium last month.
Three Lions boss Southgate insisted after those performances that Gordon was a ‘serious contender’ to be on the plane come June. The former Everton academy graduate’s chances could enjoy a boost, with UEFA considering a late increase in maximum squad size from 23 to 26.