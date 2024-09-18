Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are preparing for a Premier League game with Fulham this weekend following their triumph over Wolves on Sunday.

That win at Molineux came courtesy of two stunning strikes from Harvey Barnes and Fabian Schar to extend their unbeaten start to the season and move Eddie Howe’s side into 3rd place in the Premier League table. However, they left Molineux with a major concern surrounding Alexander Isak after the Swedish international was forced off the pitch at half-time.

Isak started as part of a front-three with Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy, but was substituted at the break after picking up an injury just before the interval. Speaking after the match, Howe revealed that Isak had picked up an eye injury.

“It was more his eye so I’m not 100% sure what the issue was but we knew he had to come off.” Howe said. “Absolutely hope not [serious], he’s such an important player to us.”

Isak’s 21 goals in the Premier League last season were vital in helping the Magpies finish 7th and although he has just one in four outings this term, his form for Sweden during the international break highlighted the immense talent he possesses. Any injury blow to Isak, particularly with Callum Wilson still sidelined, would be a major blow for Howe’s side.

Ahead of their trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday, Newcastle United have released photos from first-team training and, worryingly, Isak was not included in any of the pictures. There could be a host of reasons for his omission from these pictures and whilst this does not necessarily mean Isak won’t be fit to face Marco Silva’s side in the capital, it does highlight a growing concern at the top of the pitch.

As mentioned, Isak’s deputy Wilson is still out with a back injury and is a doubt for Saturday’s game with Howe admitting the striker was behind in his recovery timescale. On Sunday, Gordon was picked to play up-front in Isak’s absence with eventual match-winner Barnes playing on the left.

Will Osula, meanwhile, remained an unused substitute and has yet to play a competitive match for the Magpies since his move from Sheffield United.