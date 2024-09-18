Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have introduced a new update to their ticketing process.

Demand for tickets at St James’ Park have sky-rocketed in recent times following the takeover of the club in October 2021 and the continuing successes of Eddie Howe’s side on the pitch. The Magpies are one of just five Premier League teams that are still unbeaten in the league this season and won 2-1 away at Wolves in their last outing.

That win marked their first victory at Molineux in over seven years and their first in English football’s top-flight since 2011. Harvey Barnes’ stunning winner saw a sold-out away end at Molineux explode with the Magpies having struggled for consistent form on the road for a while now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst results away from St James’ Park have been inconsistent, what has always remained is their loyal away following with sold-out away ends up and down the country, week in and week out. Away tickets are sold based on a loyalty points system with a number held back each game to be distributed in a ballot.

Season ticket holders can enter a ballot for away tickets and find out if they are successful with an email from the club and the money being taken out of their bank account. Whilst the ballot system does allow those without the required loyalty points to begin building up their points total and attend away games that they wouldn’t normally be able to attend, one major flaw was that people who were unsuccessful in their ballot applications were never informed.

Only those successful were told that they had a ticket for a game, as thousands of unsuccessful applicants faced an agonising wait and hope they had not inadvertently missed an email. However, that is set to change with the club now sending out emails of unsuccessful ballot entries.

Supporters who entered the ballot for the trip to Goodison Park on Saturday 5 October should have been sent emails confirming if they have or have not been successful in the ballot for that game. The Magpies face the second of three consecutive away games this weekend when they travel to face Fulham at Craven Cottage before they take on AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.